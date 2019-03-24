Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,036,000 after buying an additional 904,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,490,000 after buying an additional 642,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

