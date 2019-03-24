Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Colony Credit Real Estate to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 70.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Credit Real Estate Competitors 2546 10138 10024 289 2.35

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.79%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -145.84% 2.81% 1.03% Colony Credit Real Estate Competitors 8.78% 4.60% 2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million -$168.50 million 22.26 Colony Credit Real Estate Competitors $850.59 million $195.54 million 14.75

Colony Credit Real Estate’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate peers beat Colony Credit Real Estate on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

