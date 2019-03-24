Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CNS opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Pwmco LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 531,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 105,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

