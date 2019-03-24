Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after acquiring an additional 252,411 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

In other news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $182,321.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $61,535.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,711.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,533 shares of company stock worth $4,032,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.89 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

