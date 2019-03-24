Codemasters Group (CDM) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of LON CDM opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Codemasters Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of $325.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.50.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

