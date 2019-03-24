CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 4676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $918.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 52.22%. Analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $99,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 872,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

