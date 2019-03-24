CMS Energy (CMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.93

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 1435845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,475,000 after buying an additional 112,508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 232,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 829,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

