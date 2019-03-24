ClearPoll (POLL) Achieves Market Cap of $563,195.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. ClearPoll has a market cap of $563,195.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00418936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.01647990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005309 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.