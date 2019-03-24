City Office REIT (CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

CIO stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.