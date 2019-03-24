Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

