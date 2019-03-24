Citigroup Inc. Buys 822 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

