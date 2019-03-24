Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 60,065 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after buying an additional 16,517,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,541,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 850.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,980,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,224 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of MRVL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $749,299.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

