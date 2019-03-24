Cipher Capital LP Purchases 25,034 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 385.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,913 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,045,000. Finally, Ashmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 757,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

KNX opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $34,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,508 shares of company stock worth $40,515,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

