Cintas (CTAS) PT Raised to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price target on Cintas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

