CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 19500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.71 to C$1.67 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.21.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.07 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CIBT Education Group (MBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/cibt-education-group-mba-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-62.html.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.