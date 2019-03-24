Chuy’s (CHUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

CHUY opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 72,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

