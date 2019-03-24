China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 867.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $12.98 on Friday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

CHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. New Street Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

