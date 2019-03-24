CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,054 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,054 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/chicago-trust-co-na-sells-1054-shares-of-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.