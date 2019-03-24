Chester Billingsley Sells 208,000 Shares of Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) Stock

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $93,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.44 on Friday. Mentor Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

