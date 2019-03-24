Chemours (CC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. Chemours has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. Chemours’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $46,624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chemours by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 322,545 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

