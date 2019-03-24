Chemours (CC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.30. 2,096,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,656,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 13,536 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $522,895.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemours by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Chemours by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,696,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,624,000 after buying an additional 275,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/chemours-cc-trading-down-5-6.html.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.