Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,748 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,528,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,063,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.43. 758,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,952. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

