Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

