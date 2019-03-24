Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
