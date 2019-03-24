Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,675,000 after purchasing an additional 349,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,655,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,715,000 after purchasing an additional 336,557 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

