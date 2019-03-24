Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasry Marc grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasry Marc now owns 1,265,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 292,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 1,538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

