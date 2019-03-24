Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSBR shares. National Securities started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 164.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 165,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth $2,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 656.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSBR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.54. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

