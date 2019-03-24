CF Industries (CF) Trading Down 5.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.01. 4,548,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,867,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,247,000 after buying an additional 960,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after buying an additional 865,928 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “CF Industries (CF) Trading Down 5.1%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/cf-industries-cf-trading-down-5-1.html.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.