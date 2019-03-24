CCL Industries (CCDBF) and Bemis (BMS) Financial Survey

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) and Bemis (NYSE:BMS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bemis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CCL Industries does not pay a dividend. Bemis pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Bemis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Bemis 5.27% 21.20% 7.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CCL Industries and Bemis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Bemis 0 6 2 0 2.25

Bemis has a consensus target price of $50.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Bemis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bemis is more favorable than CCL Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCL Industries and Bemis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bemis $4.09 billion 1.21 $225.70 million $2.79 19.48

Bemis has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries.

Summary

Bemis beats CCL Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates in four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address labels, shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, indexes and dividers, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique Web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment provides technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment offers specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

