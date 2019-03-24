Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $27.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.85 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $111.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $114.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.02 million, with estimates ranging from $111.75 million to $120.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 254,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,173. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss acquired 10,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

