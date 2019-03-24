Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.41.

CRZO stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 22,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $267,739.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,517.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

