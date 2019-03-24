Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,768 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 1,951,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,480 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

