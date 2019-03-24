Carlive Chain Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (IOV)

Carlive Chain (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Carlive Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and FCoin. Carlive Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,860.00 worth of Carlive Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carlive Chain has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00441082 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00081022 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Carlive Chain Profile

Carlive Chain (CRYPTO:IOV) is a token. Carlive Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Carlive Chain is www.carlive.io . Carlive Chain’s official Twitter account is @CarliveChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carlive Chain

Carlive Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carlive Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carlive Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carlive Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

