Cardinal Energy’s (CJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.25 to C$2.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.91.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

TSE CJ opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -57.00%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.