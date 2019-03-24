Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.83. Capri also reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $171,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.