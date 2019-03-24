Capital Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,345,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,485,000 after buying an additional 5,256,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,506,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 4,396,500 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,101,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 4,311,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 3,182,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,440,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 2,958,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $293,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

