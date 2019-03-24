Capital Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,041 iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 121,542.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,547,000 after buying an additional 12,294,011 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 563,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 166,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 105,785 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,089,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,482,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.42.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

