Capital Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.
Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $25.80.
