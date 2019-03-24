Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $330.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam Rogers sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.91, for a total value of $1,823,845.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTI. SunTrust Banks lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

