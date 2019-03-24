Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,573. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.74. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

