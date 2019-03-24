Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 672,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after acquiring an additional 210,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

CNI stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

