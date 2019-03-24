Canaccord Genuity Lowers Essential Energy Services (ESN) Price Target to C$0.35

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$0.65 price target on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cormark lowered Essential Energy Services from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.68.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

