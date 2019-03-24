Canaccord Genuity Cuts Western Energy Services (WRG) Price Target to C$0.40

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRG. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Western Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Western Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Western Energy Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.70.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$63.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post -0.2432 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

