Cambrex Co. (CBM) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 259.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBM. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambrex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE CBM opened at $38.19 on Friday. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

