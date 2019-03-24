California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,008 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 65.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 97.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,426,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,134,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.44 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,008 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-1008-shares-of-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg.html.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.