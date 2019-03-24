California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.19 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 351,292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $698,600 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

