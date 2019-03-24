California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,298.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 33,227.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,177.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 3,514 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.75, for a total transaction of $1,148,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $1,617,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,168,256.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $8,599 and have sold 14,599 shares valued at $4,754,381. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $457.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-6-92-million-holdings-in-chemed-co-che.html.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.