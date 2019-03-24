California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,741 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,961 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Perficient worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 426,216 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 106,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $425,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,183,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 471,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,211.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRFT opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,741 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-21741-shares-of-perficient-inc-prft.html.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.