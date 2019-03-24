California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,163 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $993.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

