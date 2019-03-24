California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in News Corp (NWS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NWS stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. News Corp has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

