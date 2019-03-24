California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Entercom Communications worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,355,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 128,839 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,752.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,071.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,713,000. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. increased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $411.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

